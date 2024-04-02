Jirapa MP cuts sod for construction of male, female wards for Hain Polyclinic

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: Foster Ayisah, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Jirapa constituency in the Upper West Region, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, has cut the sod for the construction of male and female wards for the Hain Polyclinic.



The move will expand the hospital's tentacles to make it more accommodative and spacious for patients.



The lawmaker on April 1, 2024, donated 100 bags of cement for the construction and pledged to provide them with all the necessary materials needed for the completion of the project.



Mr. Dapilah further promised to work towards upgrading the facility to a full-fledged hospital status.



He, however, appealed to all and sundry to join forces to ensure that the Polyclinic gets the needed upgrade and expansion by providing communal labour.



Mr. Dapilah later visited all patients on admission at the hospital and gave them gifts to celebrate the Easter festivities.



Receiving the items on behalf of the polyclinic, Mr. Ayarigah, the medical superintendent, thanked the lawmaker for consistently donating to the facility and pledged to use the materials for the intended purpose.