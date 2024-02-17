Jirapa Dubai CEO's murder: GH₵100,000 reward announced

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 17 February 2024

A reward of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis (GH₵100,000) has been pledged to anyone providing crucial information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators behind the killing of Mr. Eric Johnson.



Johnson, the owner of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, popularly known as Jirapa Dubai, located in the Jirapa District of the Upper West Region, was murdered a week ago.



Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, revealed on Accra-based Joy News, that the sum was raised by an anonymous businessman keen on ensuring the culprits are brought to justice.



“A friend of mine is providing that money and I will collect and hand it over to whoever will aid us by way of information, credible information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.



"It is a hundred thousand Ghana cedis from a businessman who is a friend, so, people should try and volunteer information and evidence to the police and law enforcement agencies”, he pleaded.



The deceased was fatally stabbed by unidentified assailants at his residence on February 11, 2024, as reported in a police situational report the following morning.



While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, seven individuals, including hotel staff, have been arrested and are cooperating with the police in their investigations.



Among the suspects are Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix, and Michael Klugey, all employees of the Cossy Hill Hotel, along with Kumbata Kwaku.



Additionally, Charles Tuoze and Favour Nuobe, also affiliated with Cosy Hill Hotel, have been detained.



