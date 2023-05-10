Jinapor to answer for missing Survey Division rep on Boundary Commission

General News of Wednesday, 10 May 2023

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry says it would invite the Lands and Natural Resources Minister over the absence of a representative from the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission on the Ghana Boundary Commission.



The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission as well as the Director of the Survey and Mapping Division, the Committee says, will be also invited to iron out the issue.



The Chairman of the Committee, Mr Francis Manu-Adabor disclosed this at the 2023 National Retreat of the Survey and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission held in Kumasi today, Tuesday, May 9, 2023.



Mr Manu-Adabor who is also the Member of Parliament for Ahafo Ano South East said they have received complaints from the workers at the Survey and Mapping Division over their sideline from the Boundary Commission.



He noted that the Survey and Mapping Division should not be absent from the Boundary Commission because the division has to know whatever work the Boundary Commission does and also accept it