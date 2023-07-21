Jilted lover stabs girlfriend and in-law at Esan

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 22-year-old lady, Linda Agyiri has been stabbed by her estranged boyfriend at Esan near Assin Sienkyem in the Assin North District of the Central Region.



This is after she threated to divorce him over drug abuse.



The suspect, Paul Tamakloe popularly known as Sean Paul is said to have gone to the victim’s house around 8:30 pm Wednesday, July 19,2023 to settle their relationship matter which has dragged for a year.



The father, Evans Agyiri insisted his daughter was asleep therefore the suspect should come back another day, but the latter got peeved and started an argument with the man which resulted in a scuffle.



Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan reports that in the ensuing exchanges, the suspect stabbed his in-law.



In an attempt by the lady to separate the fight, the suspect stabbed the lady resulting in a deep cut on her head which left her bleeding profusely.



Both father and daughter were rushed to the St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu for treatment.



The jilted boyfriend claims he takes care of the lady and paid for the lady’s apprenticeship, but the father has vehemently denied the claim.



The victim, Linda Agyiri, explaining why she broke up with the suspect said she discovered that he smokes and is very rude.



She called on the police to arrest the suspect since he is a threat to the family.



Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the police for investigation.