Jilted lover inflicts cutlass wounds on ex-girlfriend and her father at Assin Esau

Regional News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Central Region



A 22-year-old lady, Linda Agyiri is battling for her life at the St. Francis Hospital in Assin Fosu after her ex-boyfriend inflicted cutlass wounds on her.



The bitter event unfolded when the suspect, Paul Tamakloe popularly known as Sean Paul went to the victim's father's house around 8:30 pm to settle their relationship matters which hit the rock a year ago.



The father, Evans Agyiri insisted the victim was asleep, therefore, the suspect should come back another day but the response did not sit well with Paul as a heated argument broke out and resulted in a scuffle that led to the suspect stabbing him in the stomach and the chest.



In an attempt made by the victim to separate the fight, the suspect, Sean Paul inflicted cutlass wounds on her. Meanwhile, the father who is also a victim and receiving medical treatment explained to GhanaWeb



Meanwhile, the victim, Linda Agyiri, explaining why she left the relationship said, she discovered the suspect was rude and a smoker.



She, however, called on the police to arrest the suspect since he is a threat to the family.



