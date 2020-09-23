Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Jilted Taxi driver commits suicide after stabbing girlfriend to death at Elmina

File photo: The suspect fled his house and hanged himself on the school premises

A 45-year-old man, Emmanuel Kwakye has committed hanged himself at the Elimina M.A Basic School in the Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem District after stabbing his girlfriend to death.



Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the suspect, Emmanuel Kwakye knifed Georgina Sayel to death in his unlocked room at Kakumdo a Community in Cape Coast leaving her in a pool of blood and absconded.



The Police were informed about the incident following which they visited the crime scene. Upon inspection of the body, a deep wound was found on the lady’s left rib. A search conducted in the room discovered a black kitchen knife with blood strains.



Further information suggest Georgina was the girlfriend of Emmanuel whom he helped to complete her tertiary education. But she later quit the relationship on the basis that Emmanuel was a taxi driver and not her class.



Pained after being jilted Emmanuel decided to teach her a bitter lesson hence invited her home for a surprise package. Unaware of Emmanuel’s evil intention, Georgina went to the house excited following which she was murdered.



Emmanuel is said to be a wedded man and a father of one.



Their bodies have been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.

