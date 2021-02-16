General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Peace FM

'Jesus wasn't an idiot' - Kusi-Boafo fires Pastors and Prophets over coronavirus prophecies

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Sector Reforms Secretariat, Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo has descended heavily on Pastors and Prophets who instead of advising their congregants to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols are rather preaching faith against the disease.



Mr. Thomas Kusi-Boafo slammed the religious leaders, particularly Prophets, saying some have been giving prophetic messages that contradict the health instructions against contracting the deadly viral disease.



He believed these religious leaders are sharing contrary messages just so they can enrich themselves.



To him, some Pastors and Prophets have joined the conspiracy theorists because they want money to buy their favourite cars, specifically mentioning the Rolls Royces and other luxury cars.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, he advised Christians not to blindly listen to their Pastors and Prophets.



According to him, following the protocols doesn't defy faith, adding it is logic for a person to observe the protocols with regard to the mandatory wearing of nose mask, practicing social distancing and all other protocols to protect themselves.



''I want the Pastors to know that Jesus Christ was not an idiot. Let me tell them today; Jesus wasn't an idiot. Joseph wasn't an idiot. Mary wasn't an idiot. The time that Herod wanted to kill Jesus, they ran away with him," he exclaimed.



''Why didn't they or Mary say an Angel prophesied to me that I will give birth to the Savior who will be called Emmanuel which means God is with us and if I have given birth to him, why shouldn't I stay in my country but rather run to Egypt to protect the child? Who is Herod? Is he God? But she didn't become arrogant. Are you bigger than Mary and Joseph?'', he questioned.



"The greediness of some Pastors will kill us," Mr. Kusi-Boafo warned.



"For lack of knowledge, people perish," he quoted as he advised Ghanaians not to rely on the words of their religious leaders and ignore the COVID-19 precautionary measures.



"No prophecy in this world is bigger than knowledge," he further advised and emphasized that "this is the time we must run from COVID".



He also asked the Pastors and Prophets to do the right thing by enforcing the protocols and ensuring their congregants strictly adhere to them in order to curb the spread of the disease stressing.



