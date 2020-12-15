General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: GNA

Jesus remembers your good deeds – Priest counsels defeated candidate

George Oduro lost his seat to the NDC

Very Reverend Fr. Lawrence Tabi, Parish Priest of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at New Edubiase, has advised the defeated NPP candidate in the constituency not to despair in the outcome of the elections.



He said though the people in the area did not recognize the work of Mr George Oduro, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area during the just-ended elections, Jesus Christ was aware of the support he gave to the people, especially the needy and poor in the area.



Preaching at a thanksgiving service in honour of Mr Oduro at the parish, Very Rev. Tabi pointed out that God would surely remember him in future for his good deeds to the people in the area.



Mr Oduro, who was the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, lost the New Edubiase seat to the NDC candidate, Mr Abdul Adams, in the parliamentary elections.



Mr Oduro visited the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church as part of a tour of the churches in the area to thank God for the peaceful and successful elections and also seek His blessings for the years ahead.



According to Very Rev. Tabi, though the people in the area failed to remember Mr Oduro on the ballot, they would forever remember him for the numerous development projects and social intervention programmes he introduced in the area for the benefit of the people.



He said Mr Oduro’s generosity and support for the poor, needy and the aged in the area would be remembered by all the people in the area.



Very Rev. Tabi urged the outgoing MP not to worry about the outcome of the elections, but continue to work to show compassion and support for the people to improve on their living conditions.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.