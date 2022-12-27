Jesus Christ's birthplace shows that your beginning doesn't matter - Bawumia preaches

General News of Tuesday, 27 December 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has tapped into the story of Jesus' birth to inspire the congregation of the Glorious and Word and Power Church led by Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah in Accra.



The Vice President who has traditionally marked Christmas every year since at 2008 with Churches nationwide this year chose to join the Christmas Service of the GWPC.



Last year, he visited Rev. Boadi Nyamekye’s congregation.



The Vice President was accompanied by several senior government officials and appointees of the Akufo-Addo administration led by CEO of the National Lotteries Authorities, Sammi Awuku and Spokesperson Dr. Gideon Boako.



After an open welcome, the Vice President who thanked Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah for his prayers and support to the nation urged the “Nation’s prophet” to continue to pray for the President, the government and the nation.



Dr. Bawumia extolled the good harmony that exists between the people of the various religions in the country which, according to him, has made Ghana “the most peaceful nation in West Africa and the second most peaceful nation in Africa”.



Vice president Bawumia said the works of Ghanaian statesmen like Rev. Owusu Bempah directly contribute to the harmony of the Ghanaian nation.



On Christmas, the Vice President said the virgin birth of Jesus, the Prince of Peace in a manger was remarkable and shows that your beginning in life doesn’t matter; reminding the congregation about the numerous miracles of Jesus and His Second Coming to save the world against the anti-Christ despite the circumstances of his birth in manger.



Met with spontaneous applause, Dr. Bawumia urged the congregation to be good ambassadors of the Ghanaian nation and thanked Rev. Owusu Bempah and his Church for the warm reception.



