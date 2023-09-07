Jesus Christ! John Mahama’s comments on judiciary dangerous – Maurice Ampaw

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has described comments by former President John Dramani Maham on the country’s judiciary as dangerous and that same should not have come from someone like him.



“President Mahama comes out with one of the most dangerous statements and is to politicize the Judiciary.



"A statement to the effect that, Nana Addo has appointed NPP judges to the Judiciary therefore when he comes he is going to appoint NDC judges into the judiciary, Jesus Christ!” Lawyer Maurice Ampaw screamed on Kumasi-based Angel FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



He further revealed his worries about the ex-president’s comment at a time he is the leader of the largest opposition party in the country.



“He has worked with the judiciary before, he is the largest opposition leader so his statement carries weight. The effect of what he has said on the Ghanaians and the NDC sympathizers is so great and damning”.



Former President John Dramani Mahama had accused President Akufo-Addo and his government of piling the Judiciary with judges sympathetic to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Currently, the judiciary is packed with NPP-inclined judges because this government has carried out a deliberate policy of putting their people onto the bench.”



“He [Akufo-Addo] has appointed the biggest number of judges onto the bench, it is more than 80 towards 100 and counting. You can see what the current president has done.” John Mahama said this at the closing ceremony of the 3rd Annual Lawyers Conference of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday, September 2.



But speaking to Kwame Tanko on the show Angel in the Morning, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw argued that, the comment could have been pardoned if it came from a party foot soldier but coming from the Former President should be something to worry about.



He further chided the Former President saying immediately he began to label the judiciary as NPP judges, “it means the judges are not there to do justice, the judges are not there to defend the poor, they are there to defend their political interest and to do justice according to their political affiliations”.