General News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: My News GH

‘Jesus Christ’- How Thaddeus Sory reacted to GJA statement against his Judicial Service client

Lawyer Thaddeus Sory

Lawyer for the Judicial Service appeared to have been shocked by the reaction his public letter on behalf of his client Judicial Service of Ghana received all over the place, exclaiming “Jesus Christ…” when asked to comment on the hullabaloo.



Reacting to the GJA press conference in a Multimedia Joy News interview, Thaddeus Sory said he didn’t understand why the fuss because he only repeated what the media should have known all along.



“Jesus Christ. I’m usually the first person to concede a point if it is clear. The GJA has not said one thing that has anything to do with this letter. The heading ‘Threats against the med’, where is the threat in here. You have read a paragraph which says if you say vengeful or spiteful things about the judiciary, it has consequences. Did I need to tell the GJA members who know basic journalism that this has consequences? I have only repeated what they should know,” he said.



He added that the timing was right more so because of the furore generated.



“If there was any time we should have this conversation, it is now. At the time I was issuing this statement upon instruction, these are not the things that agitated my mind that there is the likelihood of a decision coming out and all that. But now, seeing how people are reacting to a statement that is basic and restating something we should all know, I now understand why it should be issued because the nature of the proceedings is what is provoking this,” he said.