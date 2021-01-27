General News of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jerry's kindness knew no bounds - Nana Konadu

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is widow of JJ Rawlings

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has described her late husband, Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings, as a man whose kindness knew no bounds, to the extent that he would give away the last of their food.



"Our home went from our little oasis to an open refuge for all manner of people that believed in your cause. You were passionate and open-hearted, sharing all you had without a thought for yourself. You were passionate and open-hearted, sharing all you had without a thought for yourself,” she said.



She added that as a mother looking out for her children as well, she sometimes stashed some food away but Rawlings always found them and still shared.



“After the arrival of Yaa Asantewaa, it felt like the nation was at its peak with hardship. In spite of this Jerry, your gift of sharing knew no bounds. You would bring different people into our apartment (strangers and friends) for tea, coffee, and any meal you could lay your hands on in our kitchen. I tried countless times to hide the meagre provisions we had for the children but somehow you always discovered my stash; much to the mirth of your friends,” she wrote.



Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings’ tribute was read by her daughter, Amina, during the funeral service of the late statesman at the Black Star Square in Accra.



Jerry John Rawlings, arguably the father of Ghana’s democracy, died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after a short illness.