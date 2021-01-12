General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jerry John Rawlings goes home on January 27

Rawlings died at age 73

The government has announced dates for the burial and ceremony of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



In a notice served to diplomatic missions and international organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration disclosed that Ghana’s longest-serving leader will be buried on January 27, 2021.



From January 24 to 26, Rawlings will be laid in state at the Accra International Conference Centre from 9:00am to 5:00pm.



In line with his beliefs as a catholic, a Mass will be held at the at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on January 26, 2021.



“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana presents its compliments to all Diplomatic Missions, International Organizations and Honorary Consulates accredited to the Republic of Ghana and with reference to the former’s Note Verbale No. PR/CIR dated 16th December 2020, informing of the postponement of the funeral arrangements for the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings, Former President of the Republic of Ghana, has the honour to inform of the new dates for the funeral and burial rites of the late former president as follows:



” Laying-In-State from 24th to 26th January 2021 at the Foyer of the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) From 9:00 a.m. to 5p.M. daily; Mass on 26th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Accra; Burial Service on 27th January, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Independence Square, Accra,” the circular said.



Initially, the funeral planning committee earmarked December 23, 2020 as the day for the funeral but the Anlo Traditional Council which he was a member of, rejected it.



The Council argued that its views were not sought in the process leading to the decision to bury him on December 23.



As first reported by this website, Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Unconfirmed reports indicate that the retired army officer fell to the coronavirus.







