Jennifer Ofori-Boateng secures top post at ARB Eastern Regional Chapter

Jennifer Ofori-Boateng has been selected to serve as the interim Women's Secretary for the Association of Rural Banks (ARB), Eastern Regional Chapter.



This announcement was made during the ARB Maiden National Women's Conference for Rural and Community Banks, which took place on December 8, 2023, at the Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani.



Ms. Ofori-Boateng, an accomplished professional with a Master's Degree in Public Relations from the Ghana Institute of Journalism, brings a wealth of experience to her new role.



Her diverse career began as an Online Journalist at the Graphic Communications Group Limited, and she later served as the Board Secretary and Administrator of Dumpong Rural Bank.



The conference, focusing on the theme "Women in Sustainable Rural Banking Business for Economic Growth," attracted key figures from the banking sector. Distinguished speakers included Kwame Owusu Sekyere Esq., the National President of the ARB Apex Bank, Justina Owusu Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, and Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi, the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana.



Ms. Ofori-Boateng's appointment is considered a positive stride towards fostering gender diversity and empowering women within the ARB Eastern Regional Chapter. With her expertise and commitment to the banking sector, she is expected to make significant contributions to the chapter's objectives and the broader goals of the ARB.



Additionally, other executives appointed during the conference included Madam Bertha Ahenkan Boateng Esq. of the Akuapem Rural Bank Plc as President, Madam Sam Debora of the Kwaebibirem Rural Bank as Vice President, Madam Hannah Blay of the Anum Rural Bank PLC as Organiser, and Madam Felicity Baah of the South Akim Rural Bank as Treasurer."



