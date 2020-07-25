Regional News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Jehovah Witnesses moves global convention to streaming platform

The theme for this year’s event is “Always Rejoice”. File photo

The global annual convention of Jehovah Witnesses would, for the first time, be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The virtual platform is the first of its kind in the history of the convention, where the congregants would view the programmes digitally.



Typically, these conventions are held in stadiums, arenas, conference halls, and smaller gathering places around the world.



The theme for this year’s event is “Always Rejoice” and is scheduled to take place between July and August.



Mr Mumuni Yakubu, local spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Central, Western and Western North Regions announced this in a press statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said the programme would be released in six installments, each corresponding of a morning or afternoon session of what would have been three successive convention days.



Many congregations have viewed the first and second convention sessions, adding that, the final weekend of the virtual event would be held on August 29-30, Mr Yakubu said.



According to the spokesman “those interested in viewing the convention can contact their local congregation or access the programme on jw.org available under the “Library” tab for free”.



He said “this year’s convention underscores the unity of our international family and the joy that people can have against a backdrop of stress and despair.”



The spokesman indicated that “as much as we long to meet together, life is far too precious to put at risk”.



Mr Yakubu said congregations were encouraged to hold a brief spiritual discussion over a video conferencing platform to open the session and announced that the convention programme could be viewed on Jehovah Witnesses Broadcasting for participants at home.



Arrangements have been made to bring smaller groups together at the conclusion of each session to discuss convention highlights, he said.



He emphasized that Jehovah’s Witnesses shifted their weekly public meetings to video conferencing and streaming platforms since March this year, hence the closure of their local Kingdom Halls to the public assembly as well.



Their public in-person ministry has also been suspended temporarily with congregants participating in alternative methods of assisting those interested in the Bible’s message, Mr Yakubu added.

