Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Jehovah Witnesses don’t deserve to enjoy Free SHS- Akua Donkor to Akufo-Addo

Akua Donkor, Leader of Ghana Freedom Party

The Founder and Leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has passionately appealed to President Akufo-Addo to scrap Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy to punish Jehovah’s Witness members in the country.



According to Akua Donkor, members of Jehovah Witness should not get the chance to hold public offices because they have contributed absolutely little or nothing to the growth of the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel Fm Drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com she said children of Jehovah Witness members who are enjoying Free Senior High School (FSHS) policy are causing a huge financial loss to the country.



“Jehovah witness members do not vote and they are enemies to the development of this country. They should not benefit from any government policies in the country. They don’t vote but they are the same people who will complain about the economy” Akua Donkor said.



“I gave the Free SHS policy to Nana Addo to implement it for Ghanaians but Jehovah Witness members shouldn’t benefit from that policy. If Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service can remove names of Jehovah Witness members from Free SHS then Nana Akufo-Addo should continue implementing FSHS Policy but if they can’t then it should be scrapped,” she stressed.



Madam Akua Donkor added that “I don’t understand why Jehovah Witness members do not vote to elect government leaders based on religious principle but they are allowed to work in the government sector”.



“If I become President of Ghana, Jehovah Witness members cannot regret because I will deal with them drastically till they change their mind to vote to elect a president” she added.