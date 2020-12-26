General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Jean Mensa will create more problems if she is not removed - Ras Mubarak

Member of Paarliament for Kumbumgu, Ras Mubarak

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak has called for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Mrs. Jean Mensa from office because her continuous stay in office would be dangerous for the country.



The legislator in a recent interview with Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm said the Commissioner has shown she lacks what it takes to manage the electoral office.



She slammed the EC Chair saying she is running the office like her personal property.



He said the longer the EC Chair stays in office, the more problems she will create for this country.



Ras Mubarak opined the ongoing disputes between the NDC and the EC is due to the ineptitude and incompetence and her refusal to listen.



To him, the EC Chair should have gone to Afari Gyan and sought advice.



He wondered why Ghana should organize an election for six people to die and errors to characterize the polls.

