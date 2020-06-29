Politics of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: 3 News

Jean Mensa to address nation on new voter registration

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) Jean Adukwei Mensa is expected to address Ghanaians on Monday, June 29 regarding the upcoming voter registration.



The address at 5:30 pm will keep Ghanaians posted on the preparedness of the Commission ahead of the exercise.



This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairperson’s Secretariat.



The new voter registration exercise is scheduled to start on Tuesday, June 30 and end on Thursday, August 6.

