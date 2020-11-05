General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jean Mensa swerves parliament

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commissioner of Ghana, Jean Mensa is reported to have once again, failed to show up in parliament when invited.



She was expected to appear before parliament to inform the House on how prepared the EC is as the election day is nearing.



The Minority Chief whip in parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, while speaking on the EC’s absence Thursday, November 5, 2020, requested for her to be summoned before the House for snubbing them.



He described the attitude of the EC chair as disrespectful; stating that she had run over the House.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said “…please, we are allowing her to run over us, that is not fair. We need to be told where she is. She cannot refuse to appear before us and she must be summoned.



“She has consistently avoided this house. It is not fair that we will allow this to continue, Mr. Chair…she has to be summoned to be here”.



The majority leader in parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu however explained that Jean Mensa had conveyed an announcement about her journey from which she would be returning this afternoon.



Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye was also reported to have suspended the sitting over the EC chair’s absence.



Meanwhile, parliament is looking forward to having her on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.