Jean Mensa's EC very incompetent - John Mahama

Mahama has rejected the result of the 2020 elections

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has described the conduct of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the just-ended election as worrying.



He said the incompetence of Jean Mensa is why the EC is not getting the figures of the polls right although it has been more than a week since the country went to polls.



On December 9, 2020, Chairperson of the EC declared Nana Akufo-Addo, the incumbent President and the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party(NPP), as the winner of the elections. According to Madam Mensa, President Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,587 votes, which she said represents 51.302 percent of the total valid votes cast while Mr Mahama also got 6,213,182 votes, representing 47.359 per cent.



The NDC led by Mr Mahama have since rejected the presidential election results, calling it “flawed”. The opposition party has protested in some parts of the country and said the election was rigged in favour of the NPP. The protesters have asked the EC to declare John Mahama the president-elect.



But speaking to Peter Clottey in an interview on Voice of America, John Mahama mentioned that prior to the general election; there had been numerous flaws that the electoral commission had been adamant to.



“This is the most incompetent elections we’ve had. I mean, everything about this election does not reach the standard that Ghana’s electoral Commission has attained for itself.” He said.





