Jean Mensa's EC is in danger of becoming a threat to democracy - NDC activist

General News of Monday, 18 September 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
An NDC activist and media consultant, Dela Coffie, has described the administration of the current Commissioner of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, as one that puts the country’s democracy under huge threat.
In a news release made available to GhanaWeb, Dela Coffie indicated that while the EC has demonstrated some commitment to work, it has recently allowed the ego of its chairperson to greatly affect it.
Referencing the ongoing Limited Voter Registration exercise across all district offices of the EC in the country, the National Democratic Congress activist said that it is unfathomable why the electioneering body refuses to listen to the plight of Ghanaians.
“I consider myself an avowed supporter of institutions of democracy. Oh yes, I'm a supporter of the Electoral Commission (EC). I've supported the EC under Afari Djan, Charlotte Osei and Jean Mensa both in good and bad times. In fact, I've cheered on and defended the EC’s excesses and extremism in many ways more than its official spokespersons, and I'm not about to depart from the norm.
“However, the current plight of Jean Mensa’s EC and the effectiveness of its chairperson, is chalking down a record as the most incompetent and wasteful of its type in our history. Oh yes, Jean Mensa's management of the EC ought to be a subject of public concern by every lover of democracy. Take for instance the maladministration and the ensuing confusion surrounding the limited voter registration exercise. Why is Jean Mensa's EC refusing to heed to the calls to have the registration moved closer to the voters at the electoral areas?” he quizzed.
Dela Coffie added that if the Electoral Commission (EC), through this exercise, intends to deepen its system of having a credible voter register, then it should be listening to the concerns of the electorate.
“Shouldn't the acquisition of a voter ID be easy and not limited by location? If this is about the public interest and a credible and acceptable voter roll, then the public interest ought to supersede any other interest, or? This is where one has to view Jean Mensa's context and perspective.
“Unfortunately, rather than remain contrite as a result of her gross ineptitude, Jean Mensa is on a high horse, insisting it is either her way or no other way. Jean Mensa continues to mess about and plunge the Electoral Commission (EC) into their ever-deepening mess, against conventional wisdom. And it makes you wonder if this was the same Jean Mensa who once upon a time headed the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA),” he added.
There have been several calls against the insistence of the EC to hold the Limited Voter Registration only in its district offices across the country, with arguments that it is expensive to travel to those centers, as well as chances that people will be disenfranchised.
Read Dela Coffie’s statement below
For Immediate Release
Monday 18th September 2023
Jean Mensa's EC is in danger of becoming an existential threat to our democracy
---------
I consider myself an avowed supporter of institutions of democracy. Oh yes, I'm a supporter of the Electoral Commission (EC).
I've supported the EC under Afari Djan, Charlotte Osei and Jean Mensa both in good and bad times.
In fact, I've cheered on and defended the EC’s excesses and extremism in many ways more than its official spokespersons, and I'm not about to depart from the norm.
However, the current plight of Jean Mensa’s EC and the effectiveness of its chairperson, is chalking down a record as the most incompetent and wasteful of its type in our history.
Oh yes, Jean Mensa's management of the EC ought to be a subject of public concern by every lover of democracy.
Take for instance the maladministration and the ensuing confusion surrounding the limited voter registration exercise.
Why is Jean Mensa's EC refusing to heed to the calls to have the registration moved closer to the voters at the electoral areas?
And why is the EC insisting that the registration centres should be limited to its district offices instead of the designated electoral areas?
Isn't it clear that if the exercise is conducted in all electoral areas, it will allow for easy access and a reduced burden on the citizenry in their quest to register?
Shouldn't the acquisition of a voter ID be easy and not limited by location?
If this is about the public interest and a credible and acceptable voter roll, then the public interest ought to supersede any other interest, or?
This is where one has to view Jean Mensa's context and perspective.
Unfortunately, rather than remain contrite as a result of her gross ineptitude, Jean Mensa is on a high horse, insisting it is either her way or no other way.
Jean Mensa continues to mess about and plunge the Electoral Commission (EC) into their ever-deepening mess, against conventional wisdom. And it makes you wonder if this was the same Jean Mensa who once upon a time headed the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA).
Perhaps she should take a stroll down memory lane and refresh herself.
In 2016, after a limited registration exercise by Charlotte Osei's EC, Jean Mensa as IEA boss criticised the EC and even called for extension of the exercise.
She was of the view that more people be given the opportunity to register.
Of course, when you juxtapose the 2016 exercise that Jean Mensa berated with the current exercise that she's supervising, you would come to the conclusion that this current EC boss is an egotistical chancer who lack the vision to run an institution as huge as the EC.
Whereas
the 2016 exercise was held on basis of electoral areas, and with over 6,000 registration points, the current exercise under Jean Mensa's management is being held in little over 216 registration points.
Now, tell me the sense in the restriction of the exercise to only the EC offices.
The point is, how many 18year olds in remote constituencies can raise money for transportation to the available EC district office? in their catchment area?
Again, isn't it intriguing to hear Commissioner, Dr. Serebuor Quaicoo say the EC do not intend to capture everybody in this limited registration exercise?
It seems to be logically correct here that the EC is working to disenfranchise first time voters.
Pretty clearly, the inefficiency and revolving door between the EC and its commissioners has never spun so fast.
Signed;
Dela Coffie
Media Consultant/NDC activist
