Politics of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Jean Mensa running EC like a sole proprietorship – Dafeamekpor

EC Chair, Jean Mensa

Member of Parliament for South Danyi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has said the Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC) is running the commission as a sole proprietorship.



He explained that the EC at the moment does not consult anybody on decisions that it takes whereas the body is governed by the laws of the land.



He told TV3 in an interview that “The Electoral Commission presently is being run like a sole proprietorship. They are running it the way they desire."



“The Electoral Commission operates with law. The issue is that, for instance where there are disputes over the computation of results don’t you settle before you declare? That is why you will see that the gazette notification she is relying on proportion that the president-elect obtained more than 50 per cent but in English when you say something is more than 50 per cent it means it could be 70 per cent, it could be 75, it could be 88 it could be 90."



“If you look at the figures from Northern region, you will see that on the pink sheet that the EC continues to rely on which she has posted onto the website, the total Northern regional figure obtained by His Excellency the President Nana Akufo-Addo was 409,000 plus. In writing that they wrote 499,000, that is 90,000 votes difference.”





