Jean Mensa-led EC stole our victory; we can’t review 2020 polls with her – NDC

Politics of Thursday, 22 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said in a statement that it “declined an invitation by the Electoral Commission of Ghana” to attend an Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting “to review the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections”, which was scheduled for Wednesday, 21 April 2021.



The statement signed by General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, explained that the biggest opposition party “took this decision because of the lack of candour, odious duplicity, and open bias that was displayed by the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission in favour of the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of the 2020 general elections”.



The party said it is its “considered view” that “the current leadership” of the Electoral Commission, which “supervised the manipulation of the 2020 general elections and the stolen verdict that resulted from same, lack the integrity, credibility and impartiality to lead any such discussions or review of the very elections they rigged”.



The NDC said it has “thoroughly examined the dubious role the Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission played in the rigging of the 2020 general elections”.



“Moving forward, the party shall review its working relationship with the electoral management body and take appropriate steps to forestall the rigging of any future elections in the country”, the party said.