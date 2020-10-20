General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

'Jean Mensa is professional; Charlotte Osei deliberately disqualified some of us' – Akpaloo

Mr Kofi Akpaloo is the presidential candidate of Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG)

While Mrs Charlotte Osei, as Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, “deliberately” disqualified some presidential aspirants, her successor, Mrs Jean Mensa, has gone about her job in a “thorough” and “professional” manner, Mr Kofi Akpaloo, presidential candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has said.



Mr Akpaloo is one of the final 12 aspirants cleared by the election management body to be on the presidential ballot for the 7 December 2020 polls.



Mr Akpaloo, who claims Mrs Charlotte Osei deliberately disqualified him as well as other aspirants in the lead-up to the 2016 polls, told Kwabena Prah Jr on Accra100.5FM’s morning show, Ghana Yensom, that Mrs Mensa has proven to be different.



“She [Jean Mensa] did a thorough and professional job, so, she disqualified all those who used CPP members as supporters in filing their nominations. This is how we work. But Charlotte Osei deliberately decided to disqualify some of us. But we give thanks to God in all things.”



The EC, on Monday, 19 October 2020, disqualified five out of the 17 presidential aspirants that filed to be in the 7 December 2020 polls.



They include independent aspirant Marricke Gane (fake signatures), Akwasi Addae Odike of the UPP (fake signatures), Kwesi Busumuru of the Popular Action Party (fake signatures and had no supporters for some districts in GA/R), Nana Agyenim Boateng of the UFP (three persons denied endorsing his candidature) and Kofi Koranteng, an independent aspirant.



The 12 successful candidates include President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP and former President John Mahama of the NDC.



The others are Madam Akua Donkor of GFP, Dr Henry Lartey of GCPP, Dr Hassan Ayariga of APC, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings of NDP, Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet of CPP, Brigitte Dzogbenuku of the PPP; Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent aspirant and Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) of GUM.



The rest are Mr David Apasera of the PNC and Mr Kofi Akpaloo of the LPG.



Mr Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker filed with Jacob Osei Yeboah as running mate, President Nana Akufo-Addo filed with Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, Christian Kwabena Andrews (Osofo Kyiri Abosom) filed with Abu Grant Lukman, Brigitte Dzogbenuku filed with Kofi Asamoah-Siaw and former President John Mahama filed with Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



Madam Akua Donkor filed with Ernest Frimpong Manso, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings filed with Peter Tennyson Asamoah, Kofi Koranteng filed with Carl Asare Morgan, Hassan Ayariga filed with Frank Yao Kuadey and Ivor Greenstreet filed with Bobobee Emmanuel Yaovi Hunnuor.







Additionally, Dr Henry Lartey filed with Andy Bampoe-Sekyi, Marricke Gane filed with Kenneth Ofosu-Barko, Akwasi Addae Odike filed with Georgina Oduro, Kwasi Busumbru filed with William Kwame Adom, Nana Agyenin Boateng filed with Nana Agyei Ntow, Percival Kofi Akpaloo filed with Margaret Obrine Sarfo and David Apasera filed with Divine Ayivor.



See the list below:



Qualified candidates for election 2020



1. Alfred Walker



2. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



3. Christian Kwabena Andrews



4. Bridgette Dzobegnuku



5. John Dramani Mahama



6. Akua Donkor



7. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings



8. Hassan Ayariga



9. Ivor Greenstreet



10. Henry Herbert Lartey



11. Kofi Akpaloo



12. David Apesera



Disqualified aspirants:



1. Kofi Koranteng



2. Marricke Kofi Gane



3. Akwasi Odike



4. Kwesi Busumburu



5. Agyenim Boateng









