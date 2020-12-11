General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Jean Mensa has not travelled outside Ghana - EC debunks rumours

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, has not travelled outside the country after declaring the election 2020 presidential results, the Commission has said.



This follows recent rumours that the EC Chairperson together with her deputies sought refuge in another country following the official declaration on December 9, 2020.



In a statement released on Friday December 11, the Commission states unequivocally that Jean Mensa and her commissioners are still at post dispensing their duties as expected.



“We wish to state that Mrs. Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, as well as all the Commissioners are at post discharging their legally mandated duties…,” the statement read in part.



The EC has also, in the same vein, branded reports suggesting that commissioners had travelled outside Ghana absolute falsehood.



The EC Chairperson has come under attack for what has been widely described as error-riddled election result which she announced to Ghanaians on Wednesday.



