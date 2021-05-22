Jean Mensa has lost credibility – Ofosu Ampofo jabs

Politics of Saturday, 22 May 2021

National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has kicked against the recent electoral reforms suggested by the Electoral Commission (EC), saying the process leading to the reforms is flawed.



The Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC), after a two-day IPAC assessment workshop held on 18th and 19th May 2021 about the 2020 polls, agreed on the implementation of 16 reforms to govern future elections.



The NDC did not take part of the workshop because to them, the EC Boss Jean Mensa was not fair and transparent in the 2020 elections.



But one of the reforms that has infuriated the NDC is the decision of the EC to close the 2024 polls at 3 PM instead of 5 PM on election day.



Speaking to the maiden edition of the Gumbe Show on TV XYZ hosted by Mugabe Maase, Mr Ofosu Ampofo indicated the IPAC decision was not binding on them as Mrs Mensa had said.



He said apart from the ruling NPP, the EC gathered low-ranking political parties, some of who did not even take part in the December polls to discuss elections they were not a part of.



“In the first place, IPAC isn’t binding. IPAC itself needs reforms. We all know that most of the political parties assembled are third and second division political parties,” he told Mugabe.



“If you have a political party that has no headquarters, no national executives, some of them did not even participate in the elections. Some of the parties have not gone to congress before but these are the parties the EC Chair is interested in building consensus with,” he added.



He said after the 2012 election petition hearing, the Supreme Court gave directives to make reforms and at that time, the EC Boss Dr Afari Gyan went to implement the reforms through a broader stakeholder consultation hence a party like the NDC that has 137 seats in Parliament could not be ignored in the processes leading to reforms.



He said the party boycotted some meetings with the EC because of its Chairperson’s arrogant posture.



“Even the 2020 elections, where you [Jean Mensa] planned to declare the results, you didn’t do and till now we don’t know where you went to stand to declare the results and you pride yourself as managing the elections well,” he argued.



He concluded by assuring party members that the NDC will not sit aloof for the EC to rig the elections in the 2024 elections.