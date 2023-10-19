Jayee University SRC holds successful clean-up, health screening exercises

General News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: Evans Amewugah,contributor

Jayee University College's Students Representative Council (SRC) in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Ltd, Weija -Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Promasidor (Cowbell) Ghana Ltd, Cave and Gardens Co Ltd, Palm Springs Co Ltd and healthcare providers, Noble Trust Herbal Clinic staged a wonderful clean-up exercise on the school's campus and its surrounding areas.



The objectives of the exercise were to elevate the hygiene and cleanliness standards of the university campus and its immediate surroundings, identify and address any potential health issues among students, faculty, staff, and the local community, and raise awareness about hygiene and health practices within the university community and among neighboring residents.



The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, faculty, staff and local residents



The Students' Representative Council's (SRC) President, Evans Amewugah, delivered an impassioned speech addressing the theme of "Uplifting Our University. "



The speech was a call to action, emphasizing the collective responsibility of students, faculty, and staff to foster positive change and progress within the university community.



Evans Amewugah began the speech by acknowledging the significance of the occasion and expressing gratitude to the attendees.



A sense of unity and purpose was established from the outset, setting the tone for the rest of the address. The President highlighted the university's achievements and milestones, recognizing the dedication and hard work of students, faculty, and staff.



This acknowledgment served as a boost in morale and instill a sense of pride within the university community.



The SRC President candidly addressed areas where the university could benefit from collective efforts. These included enhancing academic resources, fostering a culture of inclusivity, and prioritizing sustainable practices. A central theme of the speech was the importance of collaboration.



The SRC President emphasized that meaningful change could only be achieved through unity and cooperation among all stakeholders. This call to action encouraged students, faculty, and staff to work together towards a shared vision.



The President underscored the crucial role that students play in shaping the university's future. Initiatives were outlined to empower students through leadership opportunities, academic support programs, and extracurricular activities.



The President recognized the dedication of faculty and staff, emphasizing the need for ongoing professional development and a supportive work environment. Encouraging faculty-student interactions and promoting mentorship programs were highlighted as key strategies.









Guest Speaker for the Occasion was the executive personal assistant of the Municipal Chief Executive, and representative of the Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe constituency, Nathaniel Arthur.



Nathaniel Arthur was highly impressed by the organization and applauded the SRC for such a wonderful initiative.



Nathaniel Arthur also used the opportunity to encourage students, faculty members, and the general public on the need for cleanliness and taking personal hygiene as a priority.



Nathaniel Arthur highlighted some of the great exploits of the Municipal Assembly and the Member of Parliament for the constituency and announced some upcoming projects in the pipeline that will affect the school positively.



Finally, he pledged support from the Municipal Chief Executive and the Member of Parliament for the Weija-Gbawe Constituency to support all initiatives by the school.