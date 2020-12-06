Politics of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: GNA

Jasikan NCCE holds Inter-Party debate for Parliamentary Candidates

The debate was to ensure issue-based campaigns towards peaceful 2020 elections

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Jasikan District of the Oti region, has held an inter-party debate for Parliamentary Candidates contesting this year's election in the Buem constituency.



The debate was to ensure issue-based campaigns towards peaceful 2020 elections and as well encourage all participants to use the platform to sell their messages to constituents who have the constitutional duty to elect the next Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency.



Mr Lawrence Kwami Aziale, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for the Constituency, centred his message on human capital development, which entailed building the capacity of the youth especially in various fields they found themselves.



He also promised to assist start-ups, and small-scale industries in the Constituency to add value to their artefacts and also pledged to lobby for a University to be established in Jasikan when voted for in the December 7 elections to represent the constituents in Parliament.



Mr Darko-Boateng Adams, People's National Convention (PNC) PC, however said his focus would be on vocational training.



He said he would use a percentage of the MPs Common Fund to create schemes that will cater for the training of the youth engaged in vocational activities if given the nod as the next MP for the Constituency.



Mr. Stephen Mensah, Jasikan NCCE District Director, noted that the Commission was mandated by the Constitution of Ghana to sensitize the citizenry to be abreast of their rights and responsibilities including; voter behavior during elections.



He noted that the concept of democracy was premised on the fact that sovereignty belonged to the people adding that it was against the background that all those who sought the people’s mandate to represent them and to become Members of Parliament (MPs) must subject themselves to scrutiny by the people before the voting date.



Mr Mensah urged the electorate to conduct themselves in a peaceful and tolerant manner before, during and after the elections.



The Parliamentary Debate was organised with the support of the European Union (EU) as part of plans to ensure issue-based and peaceful electioneering in the country this year.



Inspector William Agra, Station Officer, Jasikan Police, and Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Daniel Anum of the Ghana Immigration Service, Jasikan district admonished participants to stay away from acts of violence which have the tendency to disrupt the polls.



They further added that their outfits would not spare anyone who wanted to foment any trouble on Election Day and after.



Mr Kofi Adams, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Isaac Davids Kpuku Kwaku, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Parliamentary Candidates were absent.

