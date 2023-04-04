Japanese Embassy commissions newl-constructed CHPS compound for Bolni community

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore, Contributor

The Embassy of Japan in Ghana in collaboration with Grammen Ghana has commissioned a CHPS compound at BOLNI Community in the Nanumba North Municipality Assembly.



The Grant project, which amounted to $87,329 was signed on the 02/03/2021 by the Japanese Government with Grameen Ghana as the major proponent.



The main objective of the project is to improve Health service delivery for the people of Bolni Electoral area.



The Municipal Director of Health for Bolni Mr. Francis Atiagbo expressed his appreciation for the Japan Government and maintained that " the success of the facility depends on the ownership of the community".



He appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Mr. Honourable Abdulai Yaquob and the Japanese outfit to assist the community with motorbikes, adding that a deficit of 31 more CHP compounds in the enclave would be appreciated as well.



Executive Director of Grammen Ghana,Mr. Mohammed Al-Hassan Adams praised the Japan Government and mentioned that " this community is a shinning example of a resilient community", and with the support of the people of Japan, it has opened the gateway to Health freedom for the people of Bohli. He further mentioned that it was a wish that the CHP compound would be upgraded to a Health centre in the not-too-distant future.



In his remarks, the First Secretary of the Japan Embassy in Ghana,Mr. Sonoda Shohei stressed that the goal of this project was to provide quality healthcare to the people of Bolni and that it was key for the various stakeholders commit a long term maintenance of the facility.



He appealed to the MP and the Municipal Assembly to provide a mechanized borehole to the CHP compound to ensure adequate and sustainable supply of water.



Chief of Bolni,Ubor Kamonaa Lafia was of ample praise for the Japanese Government and asked for more assistance. He presented a beautiful local smock to the Japanese representative, Mr. Sonoda Shohei.



It is an expectation from the Japanese Government that there will be increased access to Health service by over 14,000 rural people mostly women and children, attracting qualified health professionals and increased economic wellbeing of people especially women and children.



