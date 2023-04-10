Japanese Ambassador graces 2023 Japanese Speech contest

General News of Monday, 10 April 2023

Source: Dennis Kweku Moore

On Saturday, 1 April 2023, the Japanese Ambassador, Mr Mochizuki Hisanobu witnessed the 27th Japanese Language Speech Contest which was held at the conference hall of the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR), Legon.



Family and friends of Japanese language enthusiasts gathered to watch contestants express themselves in Japanese on the theme "What I want the world to know about Ghana".



There were four categories in total comprising persons below 18 years who have never been to Japan or been in Japan for less than 6 months forming category 1 and persons above 18 years who have never been to Japan or been in Japan for less than 6 months making up Category 2.



The other two categories were made up of persons above 18 years who have lived in Japan for 6 months or more and persons with Japanese parentage (one/both parents) being Categories 3 and Category 4 respectively.



In category 1, encompassing persons below 18 years and have never been to Japan for less than 6 months, Bashiru Tiyubma came first, Oppong Emeralda coming through second with Leonard Agyekum placing third.



Category 2 saw Shaq Abdulmumin Mohammed clinching the first position, followed by Nketiah Kirpal Nsiah in second with Mohammed Sakina Opoku placing third.



category 3 comprised persons who have lived in Japan for 6 months or more and Atsutse Woedem Seyram Kwame proved tough for his colleagues by placing first, Uthman Firdaus Michiyo second with Nuamah Jonathan Ayeyi in third place.



Torii Karin and Jindo Morishita comprised persons with Japanese parentage in category 4 and came through first and second respectively.



Contestants put up a great show and must be commended for their progress in learning the Japanese language.



Prizes for winners included Laptops, tablets among other prizes. This year's event received sponsorship from companies like Fujitsu, Sumitomo Corporation, KOKO Plus Foundation, Marubeni, Ohayo Ghana, Yoshiken Travel and Tour Limited and Ito-ya Japanese restaurant as well as personal contributions.