General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has said 3,340 road crashes were recorded in the first quarter of 2023.



Out of that number, 544 people died.



It represents a 15.06% reduction relative to the same period in 2022.



The Greater Accra Region recorded 1,243 of the total number.



The Oti Region recorded just 15 cases.