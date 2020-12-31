General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Source: Peace FM

January 7, 2021 declared public holiday

January 7 is a holiday

The Ministry of Interior has declared January 7, 2021, as a public holiday.



The day, according to a statement from the Ministry “has been declared a Public Holiday to mark “Constitution Day.”



"The general public is hereby reminded that Thursday, January 7, 2021, which marks ‘Constitution Day’ is a statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement which was signed by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery added.





