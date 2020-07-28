Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Jane Naana will give Bawumia a tough time on campaign platforms – Political marketing strategist

A political marketing strategist at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Kobby Mensah, has predicted that Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will not find it easy battling it out with Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang, especially on campaign platforms.



According to him, the demeanour of the former Education Minister on Monday shows her command over the communication techniques necessary in the effort to win over sections of the public.



This, according to him, is not a good sign for the current Vice-president as he will be given a run for his money.



“When she came to the podium… you could see the tempo. She took some time to raise the game to the level that she did. I think that towards the end rather you saw a very well-composed candidate.



“So you realise that from the beginning she was a little bit mild and then she went into a tough-sounding position… I think it was good to demonstrate that aspect because people thought that, perhaps, she would be a walk in the park for when it comes to comparison with Bawumia but I think he will definitely have a run for his money,” he told Evans Mensah on Joy News’ PM Express.



The UGBS lecturer also explained that her choice of words and costuming on the night helps her efforts to bring variety and some diversity into the race. He further added that some expansion to the demography covered by the party.





