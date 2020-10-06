Politics of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Jane Naana will bring dignity to Vice President's office - Ofosu Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Chairman of National Democratic Congress

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has stated that the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, will bring honour and dignity to the office of the Vice President in Ghana.



According to Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, the office of the Vice Presidency has been smeared with lies and propaganda for nearly four years now losing status as a revered office.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo is hopeful Prof. Opoku Agyemang who is the first female Vice-Chancellor of a Public University in Ghana would become the first female Vice President in the Fourth Republic to restore dignity that is associated with the office of the Vice President.



“Our Running mate will bring honour and dignity to the office of the Vice President and will make it an enviable office.”



He said this Monday when addressing a mini-rally at Somanya as part of the five -day tour of the Eastern Region.



Mr Ampofo stated that the NDC has kept faith with the people of Kroboland therefore provides them with their fair share of development and appointments in Government whenever NDC is in government .



He listed the University for Environment and Sustainable Development, rural electrification, roads, schools, water projects to buttress his point.



He accused the NPP of not giving Krobos fair representation in government.



The Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC. Prof. Opoku Agyemang. urged the electorates in the Krobo area to vote for John Dramani Mahama come December 7, 2020, for more development.



She said the NDC is the only party that unifies the entire country when in power and fairly distributes developmental projects to every part of the country without discrimination.



The Vice-Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has begun a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region on Monday when she toured Asuogyaman, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo and Yilo Krobo and Okere constituencies.



She will continue to Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw. She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



The Running Mate’s team includes Samuel Ofosu Ampofo -National Chairman of NDC, George Opare Addo -National Your Organizer Hon. Alex Segbefia – Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Former Deputy Education Minister, Mrs Maame Efua Houadjeto – Deputy Women's Organizer, Chief Biney – Deputy National Organizer, Ms Emelia Arthur – A former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Hon Abu Kasangbata – A Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Musah Abdulai, Former MCE for Bawku and Mrs Mawuena Trebarh, A Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Running Mate of the NDC.





