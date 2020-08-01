Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Jane Naana is an excellent choice – Adom-Otchere

Host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere has described running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as an excellent choice.



He says the choice by former President John Dramani Mahama brings the element of surprise to the fore.



Speaking on the Analyses on Starr FM Saturday, the Good Evening Ghana host said the NDC stands and equal chance of winning the December just as the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“The choice he made is excellent because it is a surprise choice. And in politics the surprise element is key. The ticket is a winning ticket just as Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia,” he told host Albert Quashigah Saturday.



On her inaugural address, the veteran journalist described it as great.



“The address was great by and large. It is gratifying that when we are selecting people for positions, both parties select people who have knowledge for the job, unlike in the past where people who did not have the requisite qualification were selected for political offices”.



The Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance, Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey who was also on the show also praised the address by the former Education miniter.



“I would say the best speech probably a vice presidential candidate has delivered probably the best”.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang was on Monday night outdoored by former President John Mahama as his runningmate for the December polls.



In her maiden public address, she called for change in the direction of the country.







“Our democracy has come a long way. Yet it remains fragile. It calls on all of us to exercise our civic duty against any obstacles and machinations. I urge each of us to show up and participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise, but please observe all the necessary health protocols. Please look out for each other. Politely remind people to use their face masks correctly, offer your hand sanitizer to someone in need. If you see a disabled person or an elderly person or pregnant woman, offer help. For THAT is the Ghanaian spirit.



“I extend a hand to everyone, no matter how disappointed you have become; no matter the depth of your frustration, your anger, your despair. Come! Let’s chart a path for our country built on the values of integrity, merit, trust, responsible citizenship, caring, putting others first, simple polite language.



“Come let us link effort and thoughts, to re-build our institutions; let’s build a truly independent, inclusive nation that is not afraid to respect views that differ from ours; a country confident enough to accept other ways of seeing; of respecting everyone, regardless,” she said.













