Jane Naana begins two-day tour of Upper West Region

Vice presidential candidate of the NDC, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, vice presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to commence a two-day campaign tour of some parts of the Upper West Region, Saturday, November 21, 2020.



A statement signed by the Spokesperson and Head of Communications, Mawuena Trebarh indicated that the NDC vice presidential candidate will begin her tour with official engagements with wide range of residents in the region.



She will also have official engagements with chiefs and elders in Wa Central, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Lambussie.



Other areas she will visit include Nandom, Lawra, Jirapa, and Nadowli.



“The tour will see her visit Wa Central, Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Lambussie, Nandom, Lawra, Jirapa, and Nadowli. The purpose of the tour is to enable the Running Mate to engage with a wide range of residents of the region namely Chiefs and other traditional authorities, women, youth and professional groups, traders, market women, and other stakeholders of the various communities,” the statement read in part.



Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman in her engagements will highlight some key promises made by her party in the People’s Manifesto as regards residents of the Upper West Region.



