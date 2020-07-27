Politics of Monday, 27 July 2020

Jane Naana as Mahama’s running mate doesn’t scare us - William Owuraku-Aidoo

William Owuraku-Aidoo, MP for Afigya Kwabre South

The Deputy Minister of Energy and MP for Afigya Kwabre South Hon. William Owuraku-Aidoo has trivialized the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC’s)’ John Mahama ahead of the December polls.



In an exclusive interview with Kwame Adinkrah on Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the Afigya Kwabre South Legislator reacted that, “Auntie Nanaa’s” nomination will make very little difference to the already dwindled chances of the NDC in securing a win in the upcoming December polls.



Hon. Owuraku-Aidoo noted that her addition does not scare the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as if she [Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang] was that good, the NDC would have used her as their presidential candidate to redeem the credibility deficit of the party.



“Kwame, in the first place, we will congratulate her on her nomination to partner John Mahama but like I say always, the value is the same. It is not Auntie Naana whose image will be on the ballot sheet on December 7. It is John Mahama’s image that will be there as this is the first time an immediate former president and a sitting president will be in a challenge. The comparison is clear.”



“She does not scare us at all. If the candidate being brought is incompetent, the running mate will make very little difference. Her nomination can’t change anything because the ultimate decisions of the country are made by the President so if she was that good, why didn’t they use her as their flagbearer?



Auntie Naana is someone who has accomplished a lot for herself but she is not on the ticket. It is John Mahama’s record that we will be comparing with that of President Akufo-Addo so I wouldn’t want to comment further on her appointment as it makes no difference to us.” Hon. Owuraku-Aidoo told Kwame Adinkra.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama picked his former Education Minister, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2020 general elections on Monday, July 6, 2020, at a meeting of the NDC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra.





