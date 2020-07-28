General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s ‘comeback’ message to critics, naysayers

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is Running Mate of John Dramani Mahama

Among many others, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang addressed the issue of her nomination and the controversies it sparked subsequently during her maiden speech at the official outdooring ceremony held by the NDC party.



On July 6, 2020, she was officially announced as the running mate of Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama for the 2020 polls. Whilst members of the NDC praised and lauded Mr. Mahama’s decision, some elements within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), punched holes into the competence of Prof. Opoku Agyemang.



NPP Communications Director, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, was one such person who sparked debate with his comments about Mr. Mahama’s selection.



“We only conclude that the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman by Mr John Dramani Mahama is a clear indication that he does not take the Ghanaian electorate seriously,” Buaben Asamoah is noted to have said at the party’s press conference.



NPP Ashanti Regional Chair, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi is also reported to have made some disparaging comments about the physical appearance of the running mate of John Dramani Mahama.



Reacting to these in her speech, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had this to say;



“Your Excellency John Mahama, your singular decision to select me as your running mate has generated a whole web of responses and debates.”



“But importantly, it is a new focal point for girls and women; you have respected women; the women of Ghana will not forget; the youth will remember; generations to come will commit your decision to memory and make it a reference point; we will partner with our men and youth, as we have always done, and work hard to achieve peace in our land because that is the best way to respond to this high recognition.”



Background



The first female running mate to be nominated for the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang gave her maiden speech at the official outdooring ceremony Monday, July 27, 2020.



The speech which tackled various subjects including poverty and gender equality has since generated some conversation in the public sphere.

