James Gyakye Quayson will lose Assin North by-election - Charles Owusu asserts

Politics of Saturday, 17 June 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Charles Owusu has predicted the outcome of the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, 27th June, 2023.



The Assin North by-election is to elect a new parliamentary candidate for the constituency following the disqualification of their Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.



The Supreme Court ruled that Mr. Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as Assin North MP following a petition that he hadn't nullified his dual citizenship during the time he was elected.



Despite the court ruling, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is still presenting James Gyakye Quayson to contest the by-election.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo", the former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu says Mr. Gyakye Quayson will lose the election.



"The NDC candidate will lose. Why will they vote for him? For 2 and half years since he was elected, apart from his going to court, what other thing has he done for Assin North residents?", he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.



He asked the constituents to elect "somebody who has a peace of mind to represent them" which is to say they should vote for the New Patriotic Party candidate.



"The NDC will lose the Assin North by-election...The man has lost already. What is he going to do there again?", he exclaimed.



