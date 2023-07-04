James Gyakye Quayson's daily trial resumes in Accra High Court

General News of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

The High Court in Accra is set to continue the daily trial of James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect for Assin North, today.



On June 29, the trial was adjourned due to the unavailability of all the necessary application documents for a stay of proceedings in the criminal trial of the newly elected Member of Parliament.



The trial judge, Justice Mary Yanzuh, cited the incomplete application as the reason for the adjournment.



This came after Mr. Quayson filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal, challenging the daily trial order issued by Justice Mary Yanzuh.



Quayson's legal team has argued that several legal errors were made by the trial judge, which they claim violated his right to a fair trial.



The Supreme Court had previously nullified Mr. Quayson's election as the MP for Assin North on the grounds that he held Canadian citizenship while also being a Ghanaian at the time he filed his nomination to contest the 2020 elections. Consequently, he now faces charges of perjury and deceiving a public officer.



Meanwhile, Mr. Quayson is also expected to be present in Parliament today for his swearing-in ceremony.



Gyakye Quayson emerged as the winner of the Assin North by-election held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



