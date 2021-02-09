General News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Jaman South: Locked up school awaiting certification – Municipal GES PRO

Mr Henry Yaw Afful, who locked up the Ampenkro/Asatroa primary school following nonpayment of funds, says the move is to enable consultants certify the project, Jaman South Municipal GES PRO has revealed.



The Jaman South Constituency First Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Henry Yaw Afful, reportedly locked up the Ampenkro/Asatroa primary school following non-payment of funds used for the project.



The six-unit classroom project was awarded to Mr. Afful’s company, Henforo’s construction, under the One Million Dollar per Constituency policy.



Mr Henry Yaw Afful is said to have stormed the school and locked up the whole school when the building was being used by the students, an act which left students and pupils and teachers stranded.



Reacting to the news on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Jaman South Municipal PRO for the Ghana Education Service, Kofi Obeng Takyi said, although the incident is unfortunate, the contractor when contacted said he does not know who handed over the project to the school.



He stated that according to the contractor, he closed the school because the consultant who awarded him the contract is yet to certify the building and confirm whether or not the building was appropriate for usage.



Asked what has become of the pupils and students and teachers of the school, Kofi Obeng Takyi said the school has been given a temporal place in the meantime.



He added that although the closure has affected the school’s activities over the last few weeks, the contractor has promised to hand over the project to the community as soon as the consultant certifies the project for him to be paid.