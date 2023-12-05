Jaman North Vice Chairman reveals what NPP must do to break the 8

Politics of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Piesie Kwabena Semon, the First Vice Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Jaman North constituency of the Bono region, has outlined what they must do to beat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.



According to him, party folks who lost in both the presidential and parliamentary primaries put all their personal grievances aside and united under the big elephant to achieve their aim of breaking the eight in 2024.



Piesie Kwabena Semon made this comment after the NPP conducted primaries in orphan constituencies nationwide. Enoch Nyarko emerged as the winner in a contest involving six people in the Jaman North Constituency.



“It is clear that the party has massively endorsed Enock Nyarko by getting 375 votes because someone got 78 and another got 86.



This shows the party needs a victory at this time, and we all need to put our support behind our brother to fight the good fight to reclaim the seat from the NDC.”I will urge anyone celebrating to celebrate as a member of the NPP and not a supporter of Enoch Nyarko, and we should limit it to avoid offending the losing candidates,” Piesie Kwabena Semon said on Rainbow Radio Accra.



Enock Nyarko, who emerged as the winner in the parliamentary primaries in the Jaman North Constituency, thanked the delegates for allowing him to lead the party in the 2024 elections.



“Today the delegates have spoken, and the vote margin shows exactly that, and per what they are doing, I’m sure that I can take the seat from the jaws of the NDC, and I thank them very well for giving me this victory.”