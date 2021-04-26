Jailed armed robber sheds tears in court

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: GNA

An accused person broke down in tears after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced him and three others to 15 years imprisonment each for robbery.



Kwabena Otibu, a phone repairer, wept uncontrollably as he was being escorted to a waiting vehicle to start his jail term.



Otibu and three others met at a ghetto to hatch a plan to rob in Accra. As they finalized their operation, the police got wind of their plan, swooped on them, and arrested them.



The other accused persons are Moses Tetteh a.k.a. Kaizer, a Backhoe Machine Operator, Louis Mawuyor Dzedor a driver, Kwame Takyi a driver.



The court presided over by Mrs. Susana Eduful found them guilty on the charges of conspiracy and robbery.



Takyi who had in his possession a foreign pistol was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by the court on the additional charge of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. His sentence would run concurrently.