Jail NAM1 instead of Gyakye Quayson - Mahama to NPP government

Politics of Sunday, 18 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

The Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to jail Nana Appiah Mensah widely known as NAM1, a Ghanaian businessman and owner of the defunct dealership firm, Menzgold.



Hundreds of Ghanaians reportedly lost huge sums of money invested in the company that turned out to be a pyramid scheme.



Mahama is however of the view that the owner of that the company deserves to be dealt with and not the ousted Member of Parliament(MP) Assin North constituency, James Gyakye Quayson who must be left alone.



"If you want to jail someone jail NAM1, not Gyakye Quayson” Dramani Mahama told the government.



"Gyakye Quayson wrote a letter to renounce his Canadian citizenship before he stood for the 2020 parliamentary elections and won free and fair but did not rob anyone unlike NAM1”, Mahama argued.



The former president who visited Assin North to support seeking re-election charged the people of the area to vote for him during the by-election.



He rubbished claims the NDC candidate will be jailed if the people of Assin North voted for him.



“Even NAM 1 through whom Ghanaians have lost huge sums of money has not been jailed and walking free in the country” Mahama stated.



“This NPP administration has gone to indecent lengths to rob the people of Assin North of parliamentary representation with the aim to gain an advantage in what has essentially been a hung Parliament”, former president, Mahama disclosed.



Mahama revealed that Quayson case will go down in the history of Ghanaian democracy as one of the most brazen manipulation of our judicial system ever.



“I firmly believe and trust the people of Assin North to right the wrong done to them and James Quayson by electing him once again as Member of Parliament for the constituency” he added.



He said Gyakye Quayson has neither stolen any money nor committed any crime but returned his Canadian passport to Canada.



“This this is nonsense and just a mere talk and no one can jail Gyakye Quayson” he stated.



He strongly believed that NDC will come to power in 2025, saying that; Gyakye Quayson is capable to be a minister in NDC’s future government.