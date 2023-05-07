JUSAG to embark on indefinite strike over unpaid salaries

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG), has indicated their resolve to embark on an indefinite strike action by May 22 over government’s inability to approve and pay their new salaries for over two years now.



With their patience being put to test, the leadership of JUSAG, is giving the government, an ultimatum up to May 12, “to approve and pay our new salaries with all arrears from January to May 2023 failing which we shall resort to industrial action.”



In a circular updating members on May 5, JUSAG says “enough is enough” and they could not wait any longer, hence their resolve to embark on industrial action.



It stated that, if by May 12, the Association does not have their new salaries approved, its members will wear red arm bands from the week beginning May 15.



It added that, should all these fail, its members would embark on an indefinite strike action.



“We are not relenting for a moment, unless and until we secure a better deal and have same swiftly implemented for all staff to enjoy,” the Circular to members stated.



“As at the close of work today, (May 5), we had no information that the President of Ghana has approved our salaries, though it has been on his desk for sometime now.



“At this moment, we had to say, – ‘enough is enough.’ We can’t bear it any longer. Our industrial action plans have been activated,” the Circular to members signed by Abdulai Yakubu, General Secretary of JUSAG indicated.



Plan for industrial Action



While making reference to its message to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 5, the circular stated that, the association has duly notified the National Labour Commission in accordance with Sections 159-161 of the Ghana Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).



“Today, (May 5), we have written to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission to notify him of our intention to embark on industrial actions if the President of Ghana fails to approve and pay our new salaries by the 12th of May 2023 with all the arrears,” JUSAG stated.



“All staff of the Judicial Service are therefore informed that, if by 12th May, we don’t get the approval, we shall begin by wearing red arm bands, to work from Monday, 15th May 2023, and that shall continue for one week.



“If by Friday, 19th May 2023, we still do not get the approval by the President, We shall embark on indefinite strike.”



By this, JUSAG says, “all staff shall stay home from Monday, 22nd May 2023 until further notice.”



“Our indefinite strike shall remain in force, until we have the approval and payment of the new salaries with all the arrears from January to May 2023.



“We will like to thank members for turning out in their numbers to support us on the May Day. We are highly appreciative of your continuous support. You are our priority, and our source of power,” the circular stated.



JUSAG is the mother association of the Judicial Service representing the interest and welfare of all staff at the Judicial Council, a status granted by Article 153 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. It also holds the bargaining certificate for all staff of the Judicial Service.



If the strike goes on as planned, delivery of justice will grounded to a hault and the national security implications are dire.