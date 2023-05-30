JUSAG suspends indefinite strike ask members to return to duty Tuesday

General News of Tuesday, 30 May 2023

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana, (JUSAG), has suspended its indefinite strike for two weeks until June 12 after meetings with officials of government on Monday, May 29.



JUSAG last Wednesday, May 24, declared an indefinite strike over government’s failure to approve their new salary scheme approved by the Judicial Council and arrears pending since January.



After series of engagements and meetings, the leadership of JUSAG led by its president, Samuel Afotey Otu, has agreed to suspend the indefinite strike for two weeks until June 12, pending arrangement to end the matter.



The Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Legal Counsel from the Office of the President, Kow Abaka Essuman, President of JUSAG, Samuel Afotey Otu, and General Secretary of JUSAG, Yakubu Abdulai, agreed as follows;



“That JUSAG shall suspend the ongoing strike and all pending industrial actions for two (2) weeks ending on 12th June, 2023.



And “That during the period of the suspension of the strike, the Parties shall negotiate in good faith, conclude and make the necessary arrangements for payment of the reviewed salaries and related allowances of staff of the Judicial Service in the month of June 2023.”



The meeting held at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Environment and Labour Relations was attended by Government, represented by the Office of the President, the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana represented by the National Executive Board, on Monday, May 29, 2023.



Suspension of strike



By this agreement and after meeting the Management of the Judicial Service, the leadership of the Association has announced the suspension of the indefinite strike.



JUSAG has since called on all members to return to duty on Tuesday, May 30, six days after declaring the strike.