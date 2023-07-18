JUSAG lauds CJ as Presidency approves reviewed salaries effective July

General News of Tuesday, 18 July 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo is the subject of praise from the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) as the Presidency approves their reviewed salaries effective July 2023.



After months of negotiations and engagements with officials of government and management of the Judiciary, JUSAG says an agreement has been reached with implementation.



The Association earlier in May declared an indefinite strike but it was suspended for the parties to engage in negotiations.



After over a month of discussions, the Presidency has approved the reviewed salaries for the association.



JUSAG in a statement dated Monday July 17, 2023, signed by its president, Mr Samuel Afotey Otu, said though the process had been challenging, they have made a headway with government approving their new reviewed salaries.



Attached is the full statement from JUSAG



IMPLEMENTATION OF REVIEWED SALARIES AND RELATED ALLOWANCES FOR STAFFO FT H EJUDICIALSERVICE



(1)The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) wish to congratulate the Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo on her assumption of office as the 15th Chief Justice and 3rd Lady Chief Justice to head the third arm of Government.



(2) Her assumption of office coincided with the difficult periods during which JUSAG was battling with Government over review of salaries and related allowances for staff of Judicial Service and the Lower Bench for 2023-2024 years.



(3) Though the process had been challenging, we are glad that her ingenuity and exceptional leadership with the support of other stakeholders led to conclusion of the engagement on the 15th of June 2023 with an understanding that implementation of the reviewed salaries wil take effect in July 2023.



(4)We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation wil be done ni the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement.



(5) We are further gratified by the commitment of the Honourable Chief Justice t o see to the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instrument) ni accordance with Article 158(2), 159, and the case of JUSAG vs The Attorney General &2 Ors (2016). We hope that comprehensive work on the CIwill bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary reviews.



(6) The National Executive Council (NEC) of JUSAG wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to our mother Chief Justice for the good start, and to the immediate former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah for his efforts. We shall work with her and Management to rebrand the Judicial Service and build upon the successes chalked by the Judiciary and the Judicial Service over the years.



(7) We equally wish to extend our felicitations to His Excellency the President of Ghana, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations, Office of the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, the Judicial Council, and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission for the journey thus far.



(8) To the gallant staff of the Judicial Service, we appreciate you for your patience and support throughout the journey.