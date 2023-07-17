JUSAG gets salary raise as Akufo-Addo approves review

General News of Monday, 17 July 2023

The new salary structure of the staff of the Judicial Service of Ghana (JUSAG) has been approved by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The new salaries take effect from July 2023, a statement has said.



In May 2023, member of the Judicial Staff Association of Ghana indefinitely laid down their tools in protest of the failure of the Akufo-Addo government to review their salaries and approve a new salary structure.



Following engagements with the Ministry of Finance, JUSAG suspended the strike as a prerequisite for further deliberations on their grievances.



In a statement signed by JUSAG President, Samuel Afotey Out, dated Monday, July 17, 2023, the group announced the update on those further deliberations.



They also commended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo for her role in getting them to this point.



“We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement.



“We are further gratified by the commitment of the Honourable Chief Justice to see to the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instrument) in accordance with Article 158(2), 159, and the case of JUSAG vs The Attorney General &2 Ors (2016). We hope that comprehensive work on the CI will bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary reviews,” the statement said.



IMPLEMENTATION OF REVIEWED SALARIES AND RELATED ALLOWANCES FOR STAFF OF THE JUDICIAL SERVICE



(1) The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) wish to congratulate the Honourable Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo on her assumption of office as the 15th Chief Justice and 3rd Lady Chief Justice to head the third arm of Government.



(2) Her assumption of office coincided with the difficult periods during which JUSAG was battling with Government over review of salaries and related allowances for staff of Judicial Service and the Lower Bench for 2023-2024 years.



(3) Though the process had been challenging, we are glad that her ingenuity and exceptional leadership with the support of other stakeholders led to conclusion of the engagement on the 15th of June 2023 with an understanding that implementation of the reviewed salaries will take effect in July 2023.



(4) We are reassured by the letter of Her Ladyship Honourable Chief Justice dated 13th July 2023 which confirms that His Excellency the President of Ghana has approved the new salary structure, and implementation will be done in the month of July 2023 as indicated by the Ministry of Finance at the close of engagement.



(5) We are further gratified by the commitment of the Honourable Chief Justice to see to the passage into law a Judicial Service Regulation (Constitutional Instrument) in accordance with Article 158(2), 159, and the case of JUSAG vs The Attorney General & 2 Ors (2016). We hope that comprehensive work on the CI will bring an end to the biennial strikes associated with salary reviews.



(6) The National Executive Council (NEC) of JUSAG wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to our mother Chief Justice for the good start, and to the immediate former Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah for his efforts. We shall work with her and Management to rebrand the Judicial Service and build upon the successes chalked by the Judiciary and the Judicial Service over the years.



(7) We equally wish to extend our felicitations to His Excellency the President of Ghana, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Labour and Employment Relations



JUSAG, Justice and Fair Play!



