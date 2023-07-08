JUSAG condemns assault on Court Bailiff

General News of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has condemned an assault on a Court Bailliff by a serving fire service officer, Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah (perpetrator) in his line of duty.



The action, has since landed the Fire Officer in a two-day custodial sentence after it was reported to the police and later brought to the attention of the Court.



On Tuesday July 4, the Probate and Letters of Administration Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Her Ladyship Sarah Aryee (Mrs) sentenced Mr. Emmanuel Ayitah Quansah to a Prison term for Contempt.



Ayitah Quansah who is a Respondent in an action before the Court and his household subjected the Court Bailiff Emmanuel Amartey, who was performing his lawful duty of serving a process on him to beatings.



JUSAG being an Association which represents the welfare and interest of all staff of the Judicial Service, observed that the culture of litigants assaulting Court Bailiffs is becoming unbecoming.



“The President of JUSAG, Mr. Samuel Afotey Otu and his team found it necessary to strengthen the protection of staff and discouraging the canker by sending a strong signal to the public that obstructing Court Officers in the discharge of their duties is punishable,” JUSAG stated.



Contempt



Through its lawyer, Mr. Theophilus Donkor Esq. JUSAG made an application at the High Court which sought to commit the Respondent for contempt of the Court.



Ruling on the matter on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, the Court noted that the Bailiff was entrusted with a process in the matter of the Estate of Madam Diana Lamiorkor Lamptey (Deceased) to be served on the Respondent.



The Respondent refused to collect the process, and the Bailiff threw the process at the Respondent.



Unhappy with the situation, the Respondent who claimed that, the service was rather to be served on him in his office and not his house assaulted the Bailiff.



The Court observed that even if the Bailiff was required to serve the Respondent at his office, he should not have taken the law into his own hands by assaulting the Bailiff.



“This canker needs to be nipped in the bud. The Respondent is therefore found guilty of Contempt of the Court, since he failed to purge himself when the Court gave him the opportunity to do so before the Court.



“The Respondent is sentenced to a Custodial Sentence of two (2) days imprisonment,” the Court of ruled.



JUSAG is the Labour Union mandated by Article 153 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana to represent the interest of all staff of the Judicial Service at the Judicial Service Council which is the highest decision making body and governing council of the Service.



JUSAG also holds the bargaining certificate for all staff of the Judicial Service.



The Afotey-Led JUSAG pledges to live up to the Constitutional mandate by protecting the welfare and interest of staff of all ranks in the Judicial Service.