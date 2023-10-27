JJ Rawlings did nothing for Ghana – Kofi Amoabeng

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

The founder of the now-defunct UT Bank, Capt. (rtd) Prince Kofi Amoabeng, has said that the first President of the 4th Republic of Ghana, the late Jerry John Rawlings, did not do much for Ghana, as some are asserting.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM on Thursday, October 27, 2023, Kofi Amoabeng said that the late Jerry John Rawlings had the greatest opportunity to transform Ghana, but he failed.



He added that the only notable thing the former president did for Ghana was to usher it into the fourth republic.



“…when Papa Jay came, what did he do for Ghana? After all the people he killed, what did he do for Ghana?



“He didn’t do anything. What happened to us? But we had some stability, and he gave us the Fourth Republic,” he said.



Kofi Amoabeng added, “But really, everybody who is talking about Ghana and its development says Papa Jay had the best opportunity to turn this country around, but it didn’t happen”.



The former UT Bank boss made these remarks while reacting to suggestions that New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong is going to be a good president for Ghana because he has the same traits as the late Jerry John Rawlings.



He rejected the idea that Ghana needs a ‘radical president’ to transform the country, saying that even with Papa Jay, the country did not change.



